“They’re our parents … how can they be such monsters?” Nico says in the new trailer for the second season of Marvel’s Runaways. The spell-casting goth played by Lyrica Okano is part of a group of teens with superpowers who, in the first season of the Hulu comic book series, found out that their parents are part of a cult-like villainous group called PRIDE.

Based on the trailer, the second season picks up almost immediately where the first season left off, with the runaway teens are now on their own after escaping their evil parents. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter and take care of one another, the teens begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with one another. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to the creepy PRIDE leader Jonah (Julian McMahon) that leads us to believe that there might be a mole in the group. Meanwhile, PRIDE is focused on finding their children — but the squad of teens is ready to put up a fight. And amidst all of this, Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

In addition to Okano and McMahon, the series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Kip Pardue.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by showrunners-writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s The Defenders). Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

All episodes of Marvel’s Runaways season 2 will debut December 21 on Hulu.