EXCLUSIVE: Just over a month after its significantly improved second season launched on Netflix, the streaming service has delivered a knockout cancellation punch to Marvel’s Iron Fist

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” said the Disney-owned comic giant and the streamer in a joint statement to Deadline today. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners,” Marvel and Netflix added. “We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

This is the first small screen series termination from the comic giant by the Reed Hastings run Netflix and a hard blow for the Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick led show about the mystically empowered NYC-based marital arts hero and Defenders member. Cast members on the series that as most recently run by Raven Metzner were informed of the cancellation in the last few hours, I hear.

Of course, while out for the count at Netflix, the tale of billionaire Danny Rand and Colleen Wing may “live on,” to quote Friday’s statement, on other platforms. That “other” being the streaming service that Disney is expected to launch next year, which already has series on Marvel fan favorites Loki and the Scarlet Witch in the pipeline, with Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen expect to reprise their big screen roles. I hear that while Marvel wanted Iron Fist to continue on Netflix, the parent company’s new rival to the streamer has put the idea of a resurrection in consideration as it fosters the likes of the already announced Jon Favreau produced Star Wars series too.

At present, a migration of the other three Marvel series that evolved out of the lucrative 2013 deal between Disney and Netflix is not in the cards. A third season of the Krysten Ritter led Jessica Jones was order in April and a third season of fellow Defender Luke Cage is expected to get the formal go-ahead any day now. The first Marvel series to appear on the streamer back in 2015, Daredevil‘s third season is about to launch on Netflix on October 19.

The expectation is the apparently widely watched and critically acclaimed tale of the Man Without Fear will be back for a fourth Charlie Cox led season. Daredevil spinoff The Punisher was given a second Jon Bernthal fronted season in late 2017, soon after Season 1 launched.

So, where ever Iron Fist does or doesn’t land, there’s still a lot of Marvel to come for a while on Netflix.