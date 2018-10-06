Who is Agent Dex, and why is he going all Daredevil on Daredevil? At New York Comic Con today, the Netflix series revealed that new FBI agent Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel, joining the cast) will become the iconic Marvel character Bullseye.

Take a look at the trailer, with Bullseye, above.

“One of the greatest villains in comic books,” is how showrunner Erik Oleson described Bullseye. Season 3 will chronicle how Bethel’s agent Ben Poindexter, under the psychological manipulation of returning Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, becomes supervillain Bullseye.

The character reveal trailer was screened at Comic Con today along with some other (non-public) Season 3 sneak peek clips: Charlie Cox’s broken down Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, who is not dead but rather convalescing in the convent school where he “meets” a certain Sister Maggie, played by Joanne Whalley; Fisk in prison and looking to make a deal with the FBI; Daredevil sleuthing and threatening to get the details on Fisk’s prison release; Karen and Foggy arguing over whether Karen actually saw the presumed-dead Matt alive; and Fisk, handcuffed in a wrecked police wagon rescued by a sharpshooting FBI agent Poindexter.

The official Season 3 synopsis has Murdock reemerging after being missing for months and questioning his future as both lawyer and vigilante Daredevil. When Fisk is released from prison (that deal worked out) Matt has to decide whether he’ll embrace his destiny as a hero.

As for action, showrunner Erik Oleson pointed to an elaborate fight sequence in a parking garage in which Daredevil takes on a squad of security types.

But the best-received clip came at the end of the panel, with Daredevil and Bullseye going mano-a-mano in a thrilling fight. Though moderator Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television, called the arrival of Bullseye TV’s “worst kept secret” among Daredevil fans, the actual footage of the villain taking on the vigilante was greeted with whoops and shouts whether the bad guy’s arrival was a surprise or not.

On today’s panel was Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, Erik Oleson and moderator Jeph Loeb.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 returns October 19 on Netflix.