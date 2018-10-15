Martin Scorsese will be honored with the Museum of Modern Art’s 11th annual Film Benefit on Nov. 19, MoMA announced today.

Previous honorees of MoMA’s Film Benefit include Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton, and Baz Luhrmann.

“From his unextinguishable drive to innovate as a filmmaker to his passion for film history and his personal advocacy for film literacy, Martin Scorsese is cinema’s greatest hero,” said Rajendra Roy, The Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film at MoMA. “He is a universe unto himself, and all of us who are privileged to work in his orbit are nurtured by his considerable force. He is a loyal and dear part of The Museum of Modern Art family, and we are happy to welcome him home once again.”

This year’s Film Benefit will be highlighted by the Nov. 19 gala dinner and tribute, presented by Chanel. MoMA will host a film screening series focusing on Scorsese’s New York films running October 30 through November 7 at MoMA’s Roy and Niuta Titus Theaters.

MoMA’s film collection includes 20 of Scorsese’s films, including Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, The Color of Money, Goodfellas, The Age of Innocence, The Aviator and The Departed.

Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has funded 111 MoMA film preservations, and the director’s efforts have yielded four MoMA exhibitions since the mid-1990s: Scorsese at the Movies in 1996; Scorsese Collects, a 2015 gallery exhibition, and, most recently, the two-part Martin Scorsese Presents Republic Rediscovered: New Restorations from Paramount Pictures.