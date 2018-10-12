EXCLUSIVE: London-based lit agent Marnie Podos has left United Agents after eight years to form new management company Under New Mgmt.

She will retain her client list including in-demand screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, whose 1917 script with Sam Mendes is due to shoot next year, playwright Chris Urch (Lee), whose stage play The Rolling Stone heads to Lincoln Center next summer, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair).

Also among her roster are writers Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies The Bone), BIFA-winner Ingeborg Topsoe (Wildland), Sam Steiner (Lemons, Lemons, Lemons Lemons, Lemons), Sam Freeman (Unmasked), Charley Miles (Blackthorn), Ed Whitworth (Powell), Sarah Farinha (Proximity) and The Cured filmmaker David Freyne.

U.S.-born Podos has lived in the UK for 15 years and is respected on both sides of the pond for nurturing a boutique lineup of emerging talent and developing their projects with them.

Her breakaway is the latest sign of evolution in the UK agency space, which is seeing companies diversifying their businesses into production and producorial agents spinning off towards management firms, trends which are catching the eye of larger, hungry agencies in the U.S. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more agents join Podos at her firm in coming months.

Podos said, “I’ve always done things a little differently, and it was time to put a new framework around that methodology. I’m fortunate that United provided a foundation for me to build my list and supported this next step. Over the past few years the content business has undergone a radical transformation, and the changes continue to come at a rapid pace. For me, working with my clients as their partner—providing support from the spark of an idea through to its ultimate execution—creates the best circumstances to embrace the current landscape.

“I’ve made the U.K. my home for many years, but I was born and bred in America, and I’m proud to be a hybrid of those two countries in my work and relationships. I couldn’t be more excited to hit the ground running with my clients.”