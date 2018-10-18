HBO has greenlighted for production I Know This Much Is True, a six6-episode limited drama series based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling book. The project hails from Mark Ruffalo, who stars in a dual role and executive produces; Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines); and FilmNation Entertainment.

Shutterstock

I Know This Much Is True has been a priority for HBO, which fast-tracked development on the limited series last fall.

Written, directed and executive produced by Cianfrance, I Know This Much is True is a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both played by Ruffalo, in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

Ruffalo executive produces with Lamb, FilmNation Entertainment’s Ben Browning & Glen Basner, along with Gregg Fienberg and Anya Epstein. Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof co-executive produce.

Ruffalo is a three-time Oscar-nominee, Tony award nominee and Emmy winner. He most recently starred as the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment in Marvel’s superhero franchise. He also appears as the character in the Avengers movies. At HBO, Ruffalo executive produced The Normal Heart, which won the Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie.

Cianfrance’s credits include The Place Beyond the Pines, starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes, and Blue Valentine, starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams.

Lamb is the author of six best-selling novels: I’ll Take You There, We Are Water, Wishin’ and Hopin’, The Hour I First Believed, I Know This Much Is True, and She’s Come Undone. Lamb also edited Couldn’t Keep It to Myself and I’ll Fly Away.

Indie film company FilmNation Entertainment is behind Oscar-winning Arrival and breakout box office hit The Big Sick.

Ruffalo is repped by UTA; Lighthouse Management & Media; KlevanLongarzo LLP.