Mark A. Livolsi, a veteran film editor who worked such films as The Jungle Book, The Devil Wears Prada and Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Lion King, has died. He was 56. Livolsi unexpectedly on September 23 at his Pasadena home. The cause was not revealed.

Nominated for four ACE Eddie Awards, his many film credits also include Wonder, The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, We Bought a Zoo, Marley & Me, Wedding Crashers, Almost Famous and Vanilla Sky.

Born on April 10, 1962, in New Jersey, he grew up with a love of movies, making films with neighborhood kids using his father’s 8mm camera. After graduating with a film degree from Penn State in 1984, he moved to New York and learned his craft working with some of the industry’s top directors. In 1987, he was a second assistant editor on Arthur Penn’s Dead of Winter and an apprentice editor Oliver Stone’s Wall Street. He also worked as assistant film editor on Woody Allen’s Crimes and Misdemeanors. He moved to California in 1994 and became a film editor specializing in comedies.

He is survived by his wife, Maria; a son, Mark; and a daughter, Madeleine. A funeral service will be held Friday in New Jersey.