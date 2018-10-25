EXCLUSIVE: Mark Duplass and Alice Eve are boarding Jay Roach’s untitled Roger Ailes movie which Lionsgate is currently closing to distribute and BRON Studios is producing and co-financing.

Duplass will play the husband of Megyn Kelly, who is being played by Charlize Theron. Eve will play Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt.

The feature, which was passed on by Annapurna before going into production, centers around the women at Fox News Channel who were sexually harassed by network chief Ailes, and who took him on.

Duplass received his first Emmy award in September for the acclaimed Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country. Last May, Duplass along with his brother Jay published their first book Like Brothers (Ballantine Books), which examined their personal and professional partnership. Mark will star next year in an untitled film for Netflix, directed by Alex Lehmann and produced by the Duplass Brothers. Opposite Ray Romano, the film is a bittersweet bromance about friendship, mortality, and made-up sports. Duplass is repped by ICM and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Eve, who starred in Star Trek: Into Darkness and the Netflix/Marvel series Iron Fist as Mary Walker, also appeared in the streaming service’s anthology series Black Mirror. She can be seen in Entertainment Studios’ upcoming Keanu Reeves movie Replicas on Dec. 7. Eve is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Independent Talent.

Roach’s Ailes project is written by The Big Short Oscar-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph. Also starring are John Lithgow as Ailes, Malcolm McDowell as News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, Margot Robbie as FNC news producer Kayla Pospisil, and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, the FNC anchor who sued Ailes for sexual harassment. Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon also star.