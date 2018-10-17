AMC Networks’ Shudder has acquired exclusive streaming rights to Mandy, the Nicolas Cage-starring horror thriller that bowed to big buzz this year at the Sundance Film Festival. RLJE Films acquired the Panos Cosmatos-directed pic after its Park City bow and gave it a limited theatrical release in September, where it has been building a cult fan base thanks to its wild plot — Cage plays a man whose peaceful woodland existence with his wife is shattered by a nightmarish hippie cult and their demon-biker henchmen, propelling him into a spiraling, surreal rampage of vengeance. Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache co-star in the pic produced by SpectreVision, XYZ Films and Umedia. The deal, which will target Shudder’s core genre aficionado subscriber base, also includes Canadian rights from Elevation Pictures. No premiere date on the streaming service has been set yet.

RLJE Films

RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to Monster Party, a horror-thriller written and directed by Chris von Hoffmann starring Julian McMahon and Robin Tunney. The plan is to release the film day-and-date November 2 in theaters and on digital. The pic follows three thieves who plan a daring heist posing as waiters at a fancy Malibu mansion dinner party in hopes of paying off an urgent debt. When their plan goes horribly wrong, the trio realizes the guests are not as innocent as they seem. Sam Strike, Erin Moriarty, Lance Reddick, Brandon Micheal Hall, Virginia Gardner and Diego Boneta also star. Eric B. Fleischman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jesse Berger and Fred Berger produced, and Fernando Loureiro, Roberto Vasconcellos, Maurice Fadida, Kyle Marcotte, Caleb Nelson, Teddy Cabugos and Michael Yedwab are executive producers. Brent C. Johnson is co-producer. RLJE’s Mark Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.