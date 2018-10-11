Link Entertainment has added veteran talent managers Tammy Rosen and Brad Stokes to its team.

Rosen brings to the new company her client list, which includes Michael Sheen, Lucy Davis, Evan Handler, Tony Curran, Laura Fraser and Aml Ameen, among others. She has more that 20 years of experience as a talent manager. Rosen began her career at ICM, moved onto Propaganda in the 90s, and then Melanie Greene Management in the 2000s. In 2010 Rosen joined boutique firm Sanders.Armstrong.Caserta Management where she worked for eight years, also serving as a producer on Showtime’s Masters of Sex. She became available following the recent decision by the Sanders.Armstrong.Caserta partners to dissolve the company.

Stokes’ list of clients includes Mena Massoud (Aladdin, Reprisal), Josh Helman (X Men, Flesh and Bone), Madison Lintz (Bosch, The Walking Dead), Matt Lintz (The Alienist), Michael Provost (Insatiable), Brittany S. Hall (Ballers) and Karan Oberoi (Counterpart, Roswell), all of whom will be joining him in the move.

Stokes has over 18 years of experience as a talent manager. He formed the boutique management company Kass & Stokes Management back in 2003. During his tenure there, he produced the feature film The Loss of A Teardrop Diamond starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Evans. In 2014, Stokes formed his own company with a focus on developing diverse clients from various foreign and domestic markets.

“Tammy and Brad have both garnered the reputation of being the most respected managers in the business based on their taste and work ethic which matches perfectly with our working environment at Link, said the company’s partners in a joint statement. “We are excited to be collaborating with them and look forward to having them part of our company.”