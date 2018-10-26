UPDATED: Federal authorities have arrested a man in South Florida in connection to the suspected explosive packages sent to critics of President Donald Trump, TV news outlets began reporting simultaneously Friday morning.

The arrest of the unnamed man in his 50’s in Plantation Florida, comes four days after the first suspicious package was delivered to the home of Dem supporter George Soros, on Monday night.

President Donald Trump tweeted he will address the investigation into the bomb packages momentarily, at a previously scheduled event. This time, unlike an earlier tweet, Trump did not put the word bomb into quote marks to indicate skepticism:

I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

As reports of the arrest unfolded on air, authorities in Sacramento, California said they were investigating a suspected explosive device in a package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris. That would bring to 13 the number of pipe bombs sent this week to critics of President Trump, and CNN, also including Robert De Niro, former President Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

FBI tweeted a press briefing on the development would be held Friday at 2:30 PM ET a the Department of Justice in Washington D.C.:

The #FBI can confirm we have one person in custody. There will be a press conference in Washington, D.C. at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

CNN reports the man, who has a criminal history and ties to New York, was arrested without incident. MSNBC report they had known of a person of interest in Florida but held off reporting to assist authorities in their effort to investigate and apprehend.

“The tone was changing yesterday,” CNN’s crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz said of conversations with his sources as they zeroed in on this person of interest.

As news operations brought viewers up to date, law enforcement officials with the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service were seen on screen surrounding and covering the man’s van with a blue tarp, to cover windows plastered with right-wing stickers, including photos of Donald Trump and the Presidential Seal.

Word of the arrest came after postal workers found two more suspicious packages; one, found in Florida, was addressed to New Jersey’s Dem Sen. Cory Booker. The other, discovered at a Manhattan post office, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at CNN’s Manhattan HQ.

More to come…