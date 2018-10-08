Malcom McDowell has been set to play Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna Pictures’ movie about the downfall of Roger Ailes at Fox News, Deadline has confirmed. He joins a loaded cast in the Jay Roach-directed pic about the sexual harassment scandal at Murdoch’s cable news network that already includes John Lithgow as Ailes, Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie (as a Fox News associate producer) and Allison Janney as lawyer Susan Estrich.

Charles Randolph, who with Adam McKay won the Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2016 for The Big Short, penned the movie, which centers on the women who took on Ailes and the male culture at the network.

The script had been known as Fair and Balanced, but the producers have yet to settle on a title.

Variety first broke the casting news today.