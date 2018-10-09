“I have one goal — and that is to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” says attorney Kathleen Zellner in the new trailer for the second installment of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning docuseries Making A Murderer.

Netflix

The second chapter of the series digs deeper into Avery’s case which became a cultural phenomenon when the first Making a Murderer was released at the end of 2015. Part 2 continues to chronicle the unprecedented journey of Steven Avery from DNA exoneree and reformer to convicted murderer with Zellner, who is renowned for overturning wrongful convictions, leading the charge. Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest where they have exclusive access to Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families and the legal teams fighting for justice on their behalf. Over the course of 10 new episodes, Making a Murderer Part 2 provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.

The second part of the highly anticipated documentary series will launch on Netflix Oct. 19. Watch the debut trailer above.