Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to Maine, the Matthew Brown drama that world premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Starring Laia Costa and Thomas Mann, the pic will now hit theaters December 13 ahead of a digital launch the next day.

Costa plays a married Spanish woman named Bluebird who attempts to hike the entire Appalachian Trail solo to find clarity. Her solitude is interrupted by a young American hiker (Mann), and they develop an emotional and romantic connection while traveling together. But Bluebird ultimately must face the trail and her feelings alone.

Brown (In the Treetops) wrote and directed. Summer Shelton and Beachside’s Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub are producers, and Costa and Mann executive produced.

The Orion deal comes after it just released the Kate Bosworth action thriller The Domestics.