Snapshot: New Series Week 2: The Neighborhood (CBS, 1.1 Live+same day rating in 18-49, -15%, 6.4 million viewers), Happy Together (0.9, -10%, 5 million). The broadcast series faced both Monday Night Football on ESPN and baseball on TBS.

After a solid start, new CBS comedy The Neighborhood (1.1 rating in 18-49, 6.4 million) went through the standard Week 2 drop, which was modest in the demo (-11%) and steeper in total viewers (-21%). After topping all CBS programs in both 18-49 and viewers (L+SD) last Monday, the sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield still was No.1 though in viewers it shared the honors with 10 PM drama Bull. The network’s second new Monday comedy,Happy Together (0.9, 5 million), logged modest Week 2 drops, -10% in the demo, -16% in viewers, though continued to lag behind its lead-in.

There was some encouraging news for CBS’ Magnum PI reboot (0.9, 6 million). After a not particularly impressive premiere and steep second-week declines as the show’s lead-in switched from Big Bang-Young Sheldon to The Neighborhood-Happy Together, Magnum PI was even in Week 3 in the demo despite its lead-in further slipping and just lost a few eyeballs. At 10 PM Bull (0.7, 6.4 million) ticked down a tenth in the demo. The legal drama, along with fellow 10 PM series Manifest on NBC and The Good Doctor on ABC all have excelled in delayed viewing with big lifts.

Speaking of Manifest, the missing airplane drama, which has been adding 5.5-5.7 million viewers after just three days of playback, is still finding the Live+SD bottom. Its current Week 3 tally is 1.7 in 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers but fast national ratings for NBC were inflated by an NFL preemption. Manifest is expected to end up down a couple of tenths in 18-49 and more than a million viewers from last week’s 1.8, 8.5 million. (I will update the story with final numbers.) After an impressive Week 2 hold, The Voice (2.0, 9.7 million) also is expected to end up just off its delivery last week (2.1, 10.1 million) after a downward adjustment in the finals. NBC is projected to again comfortably win Monday in 18-48 and viewers.

ABC’s lineup also was impacted by a football preemption and will undergo ratings adjustments. Still, Dancing with the Stars (1.1, 7.6 million) is expected to end up ahead of last week’s demo L+SD low (0.8, 7.1 million) after by a tenth or two. The Good Doctor (1.2, 7.4 million) is expected to end up on par with its Week 2 L+SD demo delivery (1.1, 7.2 million).

Fox’s The Resident (0.9, 4.9 million) and 9-1-1 (1.4, 5.9 million) shed another tenth in the demo. The network held onto its No.2 finish on the night behind NBC.