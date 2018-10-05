EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe winner Maggie Gyllenhaal has teamed with Pie Films to acquire film rights to author Elena Ferrante’s novel The Lost Daughter, for which Gyllenhaal will write, produce, and make her first directorial outing. Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren of Pie Films will produce alongside Gyllenhaal. The three previously partnered on The Kindergarten Teacher, which premiered at Sundance this year and will be released October 12 on Netflix.

The Lost Daughter follows Leda who, while on a holiday by the sea, experiences a seemingly meaningless event that causes her to be overwhelmed by memories of the difficult and unconventional choices she made as a mother and their consequences for herself and her family. What begins as an apparently serene tale of a woman’s pleasant rediscovery of herself soon becomes a ferocious psychological thriller about a confrontation with an unsettled past.

The deal was negotiated with Maurizio Dell’Orso of Edizioni E/O in Rome, who publishes all of Ferrante’s work.

Gyllenhaal, who earned the Golden Globe in 2015 for her performance in The Honourable Woman miniseries, can currently be seen starring in Season 2 of HBO’s The Deuce. She’s repped by WME and MGMT Entertainment.

Pie Films’ past productions include The Women’s Balcony, The Kind Words, and The Farewell Party.