EXCLUSIVE: Actor Elijah Boothe, who recurred in the first season of Marvel/Netflix’s Luke Cage, has signed on to star and produce the indie drama, Pink Opaque, to be directed by Derrick Perry, who also wrote the screenplay

The Lazlo Pictures and HB-Content film centers on Travis Wolfe who reconnects with his estranged uncle Robin, a veteran television producer on the wrong side of his career, in an attempt to unravel the mystery of his father’s suicide. With family secrets putting his new found connection with Robin to the test, Travis struggles to hold it all together long enough to figure out his future, as well as his past.

Mario Becerra and Jordan Nistico will also produce the pic alongside Boothe, while David Ragsdale and Perry serve as executive producers.

Boothe, whose credits include Netflix’s Coin Heist, CBS’s Blue Bloods, and the Tribeca film All These Small Moments, is repped by Buchwald and The Priluck Company.