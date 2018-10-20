Refresh for updates…Hours after Netflix’s surprise axing of Marvel’s Luke Cage, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and others have taken to social media to praise the show, lament its leaving and even ponder how Harlem’s Hero could return.

While star Mike Colter has yet to weigh in, Coker (Creed 2‘s scribe) was clear to give a shout out to everyone involved with the two-season Luke, especially his fellow writers.

“A lot memories,” tweeted Cocker. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

Cast member Karen Pittman, who plays Deputy Chief Priscilla Ridley, retweeted a video of New York subway riders praising the show, writing, “I love this. So much. @cheo_coker @realmikecolter this is why @LukeCage mattered to so many. It reflects the everyday ordinary man, trying to find his way. No matter the color, creed, background. That will never be cancelled.”

As fans of the series, Finn Jones (of the cancelled Iron Fist) and Jack Ryan actor Wendell Pierce shared their responses, with Jones posting an in-solidarity fist-bump photo on Instagram, along with a heart emoji.

Pierce tweeted his hopes that Luke lands elsewhere. “I’m not into @Marvel movies or the universe,” Pierce tweeted today. “I was into #LukeCage which played like a modern Syfy allegory. Of all content on Netflix they cut Luke Cage in its prime. I hope they solicit other networks & platforms to continue.”

