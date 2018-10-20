EXCLUSIVE: One week after Iron Fist was canned and the same day that the long awaited third season of Daredevil launched, Netflix has canceled Luke Cage.

Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and the streaming service said on Friday. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

This axing of Luke Cage came as a surprise. A writer’s room under showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker had been working for awhile, producing scripts, with a formal Season 3 order considered almost a foregone conclusion. The pink slipping of the Mike Colter-led series was ultimately a combo of the age old creative differences and the inability for the parties involved to reach a deal, according to sources. We hear that Netflix was not particularly impressed by the delivered Season 3 scripts. The writers room was recently put on hold, and we hear a behind-the-scenes turmoil ensued this week. There was a disagreement between the sides on a creative direction and possible personnel changes, leading to the cancelation.

This is a second member of The Defenders to face a demise. It reduces the number of Marvel series on Netflix to three, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher.