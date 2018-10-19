The resurrected series Lucifer will be bringing along a new angel as it leaps over to Netflix: Vinessa Vidotto has been added to Season 4’s ensemble in the recurring role of Remiel.

DC Entertainment

The role description calls Remiel a “classic little-sister” character who admires her eldest brother, the mighty Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), but also feels under-appreciated or overshadowed while struggling to match his towering standards. Remiel idolizes her big brother but dealing with the self-righteous alpha-dog of angels isn’t always easy.

Lucifer is based on characters from The Sandman series and its spinoff, Lucifer, both milestone works published by DC Comics under the Vertigo Imprint. The comics were the work of Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. In those source material comics, Remiel is portrayed quite differently — the angel is a blond male with the exasperation of a sour bureaucrat — and appears only a handful of times the over years.

The show is clearly going toward a different version of Remiel, who traditionally is described as the Angel of Hope — which makes the character an especially apt addition for next year’s back-from-the-dead Lucifer season.

After 57 episodes over three seasons, Lucifer was cast out by Fox in May. That’s when the network plugged the plug on the show, which had improved its standing with critics in Season 2 and Season 3 but never found traction with a major audience.

When fans raised hell (with a #savelucifer campaign) the show’s producer, Warner Bros TV, started shopping the series to steaming services and premium cable networks. A month later, Netflix gave the franchise a second life.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

Vidotto graduated from the University of Arizona with an acting BFA just this year and moved to Los Angeles. Less than a month later she landed Lucifer, her first professional credit.

She is repped by Haven Entertainment and Abrams Artists.