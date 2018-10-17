Luca Guadagnino has given us summer Italian romance through Call Me By Your Name and supernatural dance academy conspiracies in the forthcoming remake of Suspiria. Now he is looking to tackle Bob Dylan. The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker is reteaming with RT Features for an adaptation of the legendary musician’s 1975 album Blood on the Tracks.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Richard LaGravenese is set to write a script to the classic drama, which is based on an idea by RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, who is producing with Guadagnino. RT’s Sophie Mas and Lourenço Sant’ Anna are executive producing alongside Marco Morabito. RT Features produced Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name.

Blood on the Tracks is Dylan’s 15th studio album which was released by Columbia Records in 1975. The platinum-selling album, which is considered one of his greatest, include the songs “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Simple Twist of Fate” and “Shelter from the Storm.” It is ranked by Rolling Stone as the 16th greatest album of all time.

