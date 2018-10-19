Love Island is heading back to Australia for a second season and is in “active” pre-production in the U.S. as the reality entertainment format wowed buyers in Cannes this week.

The ITV Studios format was one of the most talked about entertainment formats at Mipcom, helped largely by six of the international cast members, including Megan and Wes from the UK version (above), flying in to help the British commercial broadcaster promote the show.

Australia’s Network Nine confirmed that it had picked up the series, which follows a group of beautiful singletons looking to couple up in a sun-drenched villa, for a second run. The announced was made on a Deadline-hosted panel session by Nine Network’s Head of Content, Production and Development Adrian Swift.

Meanwhile, ITV America Chief Creative Officer David Eilenberg revealed that it was already starting work on the series after CBS ordered a U.S. version earlier this summer. “We are in active pre-production on all fronts; game planning, casting has started a bit, we’re just getting going,” he told Deadline.

The show is currently in eight international markets, including the UK, with at least one more on the verge of being signed. However, Mike Beale, Managing Director of ITV Studios Global Creative Network and Nordics, said that it has been “quite careful” about rolling out too quickly to protect the brand. “We specifically haven’t pushed it too far. It’s now about pushing on in a few more territories and doing it again in Australia. The learnings are important, the four seasons in the UK changed [over four years] and we have to remember that this audience are very clever and cynical, they know the beats of reality TV, the audience are smarter than us so we have to be one step ahead so we have to stay on our toes with this show.”

Beale also revealed that the company has sold 500,000 Love Island-branded water bottles, an accidental but profitable quirk of trying to keep its contestants hydrated. “We’re having water bottles ordered already from America,” he said. “It’s about ‘More than TV’,” he joked.