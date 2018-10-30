Love & Hip Hop creator, media mogul and entrepreneur Mona Scott-Young has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate TV to develop and produce unscripted series for the company’s alternative television business under her Monani Entertainment banner. She will also have the opportunity to develop projects across Lionsgate’s scripted, digital and other businesses.

Scott-Young, CEO of multi-media entertainment company Monami Entertainment, is the creator and executive producer of the hit reality television franchise Love & Hip Hop for VH1, one of the highest-rated unscripted franchises in cable TV history. She has managed multiple Grammy winner and hip hop icon Missy Elliott for 20 years and continues to represent her. In addition, Scott-Young was co-owner of the management company Violator which represented a deep roster of distinguished Grammy-winning artists including Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Fantasia.

Most recently, she orchestrated the 30-city sold-out reunion tour of 90’s R&B group Xscape and executive produces the group’s biopic series on NBCU’s Bravo network. In addition to television and music, Scott-Young co-owns the moscato brand MYX Fusions with partner Nicki Minaj. She also recently released her first novel Blurred Lines.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an incredibly creative and talented producer who is one in a million,” said Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming Jennifer O’Connell. “Mona is a talent magnet who has established remarkable relationships in the entertainment industry and created one of TV’s biggest reality franchises. We look forward to collaborating on exciting content for our alternative programming slate and can’t wait to kick off our partnership.”

“I’m delighted to be working with an entrepreneurial Hollywood studio that endorses bold, original content and the artists behind it,” said Scott-Young. “I’m excited to join Kevin [Beggs], Sandra [Stern], Jen and the rest of the Lionsgate team in developing unscripted series that can break barriers and resonate across all audiences.”

Scott-Young is represented by TCA Mgmt, UTA, and Darin Frank of Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.