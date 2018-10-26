Gabriel Byrne, most recently seen in the acclaimed Hereditary, has joined the Netflix true crime film Lost Girls, along with Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), Miriam Shor (Younger), Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace), Oona Laurence (The Beguiled), Reed Birney (House of Cards), Kevin Corrigan (Dice), Rosal Colon (Orange is the New Black) and Dean Winters (John Wick).

Oscar nominee Amy Ryan was previously announced as the lead. Liz Garbus (What Happened Miss Simone?) is directing the pic, which will be her first narrative feature. The plot is based on Robert Kolker’s nonfiction book of the same name, adapted by Michael Werwie.

The story centers on Mari Gilbert as she relentlessly drives law enforcement agents to search for her missing daughter and in the process sheds light on a wave of unsolved murders of young female sex workers on the South Shore barrier islands of Long Island.

Producers are Anne Carey of Archer Gray and Kevin McCormick of Langley Park Pictures. Garbus, Carrie Fix, Rory Koslow, Amy Nauiokas, and Vinay Singh are serving as exec producers.

