Los Angeles Media Fund, the finance and entertainment company led by Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, teaming with a quartet of sports agents to launch a sports agency called Beyond Athlete Management.

BAM already has a roster that includes 20 basketball clients and rising NFL wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Gabriel Christus Photography

“Beyond is here to disrupt the standard of athlete management,” BAM’s sports agents Daniel Poneman, EJ Kusnyer, Jelani Floyd, and Mike Naiditch said in a joint statement. “We not only want our clients to get the best deals but to have fulfilling lives during and after their athletic careers. We encourage our clients to be empowered by their windows of opportunity, capitalizing on their platform to better themselves and others. Together with Jeffrey and Simon we will offer fresh opportunities for our clients by leveraging LAMF’s existing platforms and relationships in music, film and television production.”

Added Soros and Horsman: “We met Daniel when we produced his basketball documentary Shot in the Dark. Through this process we came to know a person who not only lives and breathes sports, particularly basketball, but who cares deeply about the well-being of his clients. When we met Daniel’s partners, EJ, Jelani and Mike, it became an easy decision for us to get behind such an impressive team of professionals. With the convergence of sports and other forms of entertainment over the last decade, we also see an exciting opportunity for us to be an incubator for our clients’ ambitions beyond sports.”