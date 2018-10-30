Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete) are set as the leads in Looking For Alaska, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s novel, from Paramount Television and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.

Looking for Alaska is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.

Hulu

Froseth’s Alaska Young is beautiful, mercurial, and unpredictable, the girl who broke your heart in high school — or she’s the girl it broke your heart not to be. An obsessive reader, she’s another student at Culver Creek Academy, a member of The Colonel’s clique of outcasts. An effervescent young woman who attracts Miles’s instant attention, she’s still a ball of fire, and it’s a pretty sure thing that somehow, some way, Miles is going to get burned here. Her outward confidence hides a broken home, and a past she is trying to outrun.

Plummer’s Miles has the body of a gangly teenager and the soul of an old man. Bookish and unpopular in his native Florida, Miles has won a scholarship to the prestigious Culver Creek Academy in Alabama, and he’s more than willing to start all over, in a new school and a brand new state. Miles has memorized all the Famous Last Words of all the great men of history — and pretty much nobody else in Florida gives a rat’s ass about his morbid hobby. After escaping his mother’s smothering farewell embraces, Miles finds that academic life is not all that different at Culver Creek — only at this school, there is a clique of outcasts that instantly accepts Miles as a blood brother. And since this clique includes the fetching, mercurial, utterly lovable Alaska Young, Miles joins up on the spot.

Schwartz wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Savage executive produces with Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, Green and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce.

Looking For Alaska was published in 2005 but it wasn’t until 2012—seven years later and the year Green’s sixth novel, The Fault in Our Stars, was released—that his debut novel first cracked the New York Times Best Seller list, where it remained for many years, including 18 weeks at #4 of the Young Adult Paperback list. Green was awarded the American Library Association’s Michael L. Printz Award for Looking for Alaska, which PBS recently included in its Greatest American Read – 100 Most Beloved Books.

Froseth can currently be seen in Netflix features, Sierra Burgess is a Loser and Gareth Evan’s Apostle, opposite Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, and Lucy Boynton. She recently wrapped shooting the female lead in A24’s Low Tide, as well as the lead role in Emil Nava’s feature Snorkeling for Automatik. Next up, she can be seen in MGM Television’s limited series The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair, which opened Cannes Series on April 7 and premiered September 4 on SkyWitness in the UK. It will release stateside in 2019. Froseth is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.

Plummer most recently starred in A24 release Lean on Pete, for which he received the coveted Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role. Plummer starred in Ridley Scott’s kidnap thriller All The Money in the World, playing John Paul Getty III alongside Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. Next he will appear in features The Clovehitch Killer, the Untitled Pippa Bianco Project for A24; Spontaneous, Thor Freudenthal’s Words On Bathroom Walls; and Nabil Elderkin’s feature directorial debut Gully. Plummer is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zoom Talent Management and Peikoff Mahan.

Green was first to tweet the announcement of the castings below.