A YouTube Original movie starring the controversial Logan Paul is arriving soon after a nearly year-long punitive shelving. The Thinning: New World Order, a sequel to the The Thinning, will be available on YouTube Premium “very soon,” said a literally winking Paul after releasing a trailer on the platform last night.

A YouTube spokesman said today: “The entire cast and crew worked extremely hard to complete this film last year. In fairness to all of them and the fans who have been asking for the sequel, we decided to release The Thinning: New World Order.”

YouTube had shelved the sequel in January after Paul stirred up a global controversy by uploading video of a dead man hanging from a tree in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, the so-called suicide forest. Paul was removed from YouTube’s Google Preferred lineup, and his channels remain ineligible for that top-tier status.

Ads on his channel were suspended entirely earlier this year but are currently running again. He is currently considered “in good standing” with YouTube policies, though the Thinning sequel is not a Paul solo project. His own channel, Logan Paul Vlogs, has 18.6 million subscribers.

The trailer sets up the movie’s plot: In an overpopulated world, students must take a test and those who fail are executed. Paul’s character fails, isn’t executed and apparently becomes a cage-fighting rebel of some sort. Peyton List also stars.

Immediately following the trailer, Logan directly addresses viewers. “Oh snap what up guys, it’s your boy LP otherwise known as Blake Redding from The Thinning: New World Order coming soon, very very soon, wink wink, to YouTube Premium…I hope you guys enjoy the film, it’s kick ass.”