Ahead of its season one finale on Monday, AMC has ordered a 10-episode second season of its critically praised series Lodge 49, from creator Jim Gavin, showrunner Peter Ocko and executive producer Paul Giamatti, for premiere in 2019.

Lodge 49 is a light-hearted modern fable set in Long Beach, California, starring Wyatt Russell (Black Mirror, Everybody Wants Some) as disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley, who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business.

AMC

In season one, Dud found himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order welcomes him into a world of domestic beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

Gavin returns for Season 2, along with Ocko as executive producer and showrunner. Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich also executive produce.

“Lodge 49 tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike,” said David Madden, president, programming, AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the ‘Lodge.’”

Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production.

The season one finale airs Monday, October 8 on AMC.