For anyone who might think Saturday Night Live needs a fixer, NBC confirmed today that Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber will make his debut as host of the late-night staple on November 10.

Schreiber, whose series launched its sixth season on Sunday, will be making his Studio 8H debut, while musical guest Lil Wayne is returning to SNL. The latter’s latest album, Tha Carter V, debuted atop the Billboard 200 in September.

Mid90s director Jonah Hill is set to host this weekend’s edition of the 44th season on SNL, with musical guest Maggie Rogers.

Lorne Michaels is the creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, which is produced by his Broadway Video.