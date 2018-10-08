EXCLUSIVE: All3Media’s digital unit Little Dot Studios is looking to develop long-form documentaries from its online channel Real Stories with the hire of Paul Woolf, co-creator of Netflix’s Amazing Interiors.

Woolf joins the business as Head of U.S. Unscripted Development and will be based on the East Coast. He joins from British producer Barcroft Productions, where he was Head of Development and co-created the Netflix uncripted property show.

Real Stories, which generates 1 million views a day, is available via YouTube, Facebook Watch, Amazon and Roku and hosts more than 700 documentaries. Last year, it began commissioning original documentaries for the service including Vanished, which lead to police reopening the case of a missing schoolgirl, and Sorry I Shot You, which followed Dean Stanbury who after serving his prison sentence looks to apologize to the police officer he wounded.

Woolf has now been tasked with turning some of these mid-form documentary commissions into long-form docs and series for U.S. networks and platforms. Prior to his role at Barcroft, he was at All3Media’s Maverick TV, where he developed series such as Bizarre ER and Operation Ouch as well as BBC2 social experiment Old School.

His appointment follows the hire of Holly Graham as Head of Partnerships, USA at Little Dot, whose team in Los Angeles works with clients including Warner Bros and Discovery.

Woolf said, “I’m delighted to join a team that’s committed to innovation, has an incredibly broad and deep understanding of both TV and social platforms, puts enthralling storytelling at the heart of all it does, and creates shows with a real sense of wonder and spectacle.”

Little Dot Studios’ Director of Content Dan Jones added, “Paul is a fantastic development talent and his arrival allows us to make a sustained push in the U.S., which is hugely exciting.”