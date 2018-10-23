Lionsgate has renewed its longstanding partnership with IDC for the theatrical distribution of Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment films across Latin America. This is a collaboration that began under Summit in 2005. Since then, IDC has generated over $1.3B at the Latin American box office, propelled by such franchises as the Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Now You See Me and John Wick; as well as La La Land.

Alex Berliner@Berliner Studio/BEImages Led by President Pedro Rodriguez, IDC has unique distribution relationships with leading indies across 23 Latin American countries, giving it the flexibility to release both day-and-date with the U.S. as well as opportunistically on a market-by-market basis. The IDC structure also allows it to create marketing, release and promotional strategies in each.

Other successful titles have included Wonder, The Impossible and The Shack; along with acquisitions such as Sinister, Last Vegas, Winchester and Non Stop.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer says, “Pedro Rodriguez and his IDC team have done a great job of mining the full potential of the Latin American box office. His relationships with distributors and exhibitors and his knowledge of the Latin American marketplace are second to none. IDC is an essential part of our global distribution infrastructure, and they continue to create enormous value for our company.”

Rodriguez is “thrilled to extend my longstanding partnership with Jon, Michael, Joe and the rest of the Lionsgate team. Lionsgate is a major content platform with a deep and consistent pipeline of films that have enormous appeal for Latin American moviegoers. As we continue to work together, we’re very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

On deck, IDC’s upcoming release slate includes the adventure epic Robin Hood, the third installment of the John Wick pics, Chaos Walking, The Kingkiller Chronicle, and acquisitions Life Itself and 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter.