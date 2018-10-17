Lionsgate promoted television executive Nannette Diacovo to executive vice president of legal affairs.

In her new role, Diacovo will manage the day-to-day operation of the Lionsgate Television’s legal affairs department, which she formed when joining the company in 2013 as SVP and head of legal affairs. Her responsibilities include drafting and executing agreements for scripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, overseeing all development and production legal affairs matters and assisting with corporate television issues.

“Nan is a legal expert, consummate dealmaker and an integral member of our television group,” Lionsgate Television Group President Sandra Stern said in a statement. “She helped build our legal affairs department from the ground up, and we’re very proud to have her lead that team as we continue to grow our business.”

Lionsgate’s independent television studio behind such shows as Orange is the New Black, Greenleaf, the critically-acclaimed Dear White People and Step Up: High Water as well as iconic properties including Emmy Award-winning Mad Men, Weeds and Nurse Jackie. The upcoming slate includes The Rook, The Kingkiller Chronicle, and the John Wick TV spin off, The Continental.