Lionsgate said Wednesday that its President of International Television & Digital Distribution Peter Iacono is leaving the company, and has promoted Agapy Kapouranis to replace him. Iacono, who has been in leadership positions in the international group for almost a decade, is exiting to become CEO of TravelCadabra, a soon-to-launch travel e-commerce site.

The move was announced by Jim Packer, Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution, to whom Kapouranis will report.

Kapouranis, a seven-year Lionsgate veteran, was most recently EVP Worldwide Subscription Video on Demand. In that capacity she helped oversee a range of global and regional licensing deals for the company’s films, TV series, formats and Starz original programming to digital and linear platforms. In her previous role as SVP Television & Digital Distribution based in Paris, she closed global digital electronic sell-through deals with the likes of Apple, Xbox, Playstation and Google.

“Having an executive with experience in all forms of global distribution such as Agapy gives Lionsgate an advantage as we continue to navigate a dynamic and fast-changing environment with our growing and evolving portfolio of content,” Packer said in announcing the moves. “She is the ideal executive to carry Peter’s leadership of our international team into the future. Peter is a great international sales and marketing executive who has helped lead the charge as we’ve built a robust network of digital and linear relationships around the world. We wish him the very best in his entrepreneurial endeavors.”

Iacano led all international distribution, acquisitions, sales and marketing for Lionsgate’s television and catalog feature slate, and has helped grow the company’s digital and VOD opportunities in the global marketplace. He recently spearheaded the company’s new Latin American first-run pay TV deal with Amazon Prime.

“It’s been a pleasure working with an innovative studio like Lionsgate for going on a decade where I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by one of the best international sales and distribution teams in the business,” Iacano said. “It is time for a new adventure where I will be CEO of TravelCadabra, an internet travel, entertainment and e-commerce platform launching in early 2019, for which we have been fortunate enough to secure up to $10 million in initial funding. It gives me great pleasure to pass the stewardship of Lionsgate’s brilliant international distribution team to such a talented and dynamic executive as Agapy as I venture on this entrepreneurial path.”