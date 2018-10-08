EXCLUSIVE: Lauded Nigerian actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji has signed with UTA for representation in film, TV, and production. This comes after Nnaji’s directorial debut film, Lionheart, was picked up by Netflix prior to its TIFF premiere last month.

Nnaji also co-wrote and stars in the comedy that follows Adaeze who, in an effort to prove her worth in a male in a male-dominated industry, steps up to the run the family business when her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu is forced to take a step back. Tasked to run the company with her uncle Godswill, it is discovered that the family business is in dire financial straits and both Adaeze and Godswill try to save the company in their own way to crazy and often hilarious results.

Lionheart marks the first original feature from Nigeria to debut on the streaming service.

Nnaji, who is one of the highest paid actresses in Nollywood, has starred in a slew of Nigerian features including Ijé: The Journey, Tango With Me, Doctor Bello, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Road to Yesterday, a film that marked her first outing as a producer.

Nnaji continues to be repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.