EXCLUSIVE: Playing House and The Odd Couple‘s Lindsay Sloane has boarded Drake Doremus’ untitled Shailene Woodley movie which CJ Entertainment is developing, financing and producing.

The pic set in current day Los Angeles follows Daphne (Woodley), a thirtysomething woman navigating love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places. Sloane will play Billie, the foil sister to Woodley’s free spirit character. Billie is the financial shoulder for Daphne to lean on, and is married with a baby on the way. Also starring in Doremus’ latest is 50 Shades of Grey and A Private War star Jamie Dornan, Captain America‘s Sebastian Stan and Criminal Minds veteran Matthew Gray Gubler.



Sloane, whose film credits include The Horrible Bosses franchise, The Other Guys and Bring It On, is repped by Gersh and Haven Entertainment.

Pic marks Doremus’ second with CJ, Korea’s leading entertainment conglomerate after the supernatural romantic drama Aurora. He co-wrote the original screenplay for his latest movie with novelist Jardine Libaire (White Fur). Protagonist Pictures is handling foreign sales with CJ repping Asia, and they’ll be launching the pic at AFM. UTA Independent Film Group is handling domestic.

Producing is Tae-sung Jeong, CEO of CJ Entertainment; Francis Chung, CJ’s VP Global Co-Productions and Head of U.S. Production; Doremus; and Robert George. CJ’s Jerry Ko is executive producing. Fred Lee, CJ Entertainment’s Los Angeles-based director of development, and Jihyun Ok, CJ’s Seoul-based director of development, is overseeing production.