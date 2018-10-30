Hamilton maestro and overall modern-day renaissance man Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter earlier today and teased that he would be announcing some news. From the forthcoming Mary Poppins Returns to the developing In The Heights film adaptation to the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, Miranda has a lot of plates spinning so the news could have been a number of things. But his recent announcement doesn’t have anything to do with the big screen but more of his early hip-hop improv days. Miranda revealed that he is bringing back his hip-hop improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme in an Off-Broadway run.

Miranda will co-produce the show and be an occasional guest performer of the show which will run from January 30 to March 2 at the Greenwich House Theater for 32 performances. The regular cast will include Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Chris Sullivan, Anthony Veneziale, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The show, which was the brainchild of Miranda, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, and Veneziale, takes its name from the John Coltrane jazz suite “A Love Supreme.” It first debuted 2004 and combined improv, comedy, music, and hip-hop for a show that honed Miranda’s craft and led to Hamilton and In The Heights. The show featured Miranda and some of his hip-hop comrades spitting rhymes, singing songs, and performing spoken word based on suggestions from the audience.

Each 80-minute show will be different from the last and if you think you can snap a pic or take video of the on-stage cypher, think again. All cell phones will be required to be checked in at the door.