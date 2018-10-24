Lime Pictures, the British production company behind Netflix’s teen drama Free Rein, is developing a drama described as Peaky Blinders set in 1990s Manchester.

The company has optioned Still Breathing: The True Adventures of The Donnelly Brothers, which tells the story of Manchester fashion brand Gio Gio, known for being worn by rock stars from New Order, The Stone Roses and The Libertines.

The All3Media-owned producer is to adapt the book, which was written by Christopher & Anthony Donnelly and Simon Spence, into a period drama that will chart their story from alleged criminal beginnings to global success.

The script will be written by Spence, who penned Stoned with Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham after the book was optioned by Executive Producer Louise Sutton, who joined the producer in June 2018, having worked on Black Mirror.

Sutton said, “At Lime, we want to tell the stories from people from the margins of society, stories that have been neglected or ignored, and stories about people we think we know about when, in fact, we hardly know anything at all. In these stories, there’s resonance and relevance for everyone because, ultimately, they’re about the indefatigability of the human spirit. Even if they’re about characters who set out to change the world and fail, the characters end up changing themselves – and that’s the most wonderful of all stories to tell. Whenever these stories are set, whatever they’re about, they’re really stories about hope.”

Anthony Donnelly added, “Christopher and I are ecstatic to be working with Simon again on this adaption of our book. Lime Pictures and Louise Sutton are the perfect team to help bring our story to life on screen. It’s gonna be a huge musical and fashion tornado as well as a wild rock and roll, drug-fuelled violent fiasco with some extraordinary emotional moments. This is Peaky Blinders, in 1990’s Manchester.”