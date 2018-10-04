Lifetime said today it has greenlit two movies for 2019 to add to the network’s collection of originals. The first is Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, which will be executive produced, narrated, and co-written by the real-life Victoria Gotti. The second is a remake of Death of a Cheerleader, the cult hit that< originally starred Kellie Martin, who will be back for the new iteration.

Victoria Gotti takes us deep into the world of what it was like to grow up as the daughter of mob boss John Gotti, revealing the glamour, glitz and unique hardships of her world. Chelsea Frei will play the titular Victoria as she shares never-before-revealed stories about her life, from being a sensitive child growing up with her father (Maurice Benard), the tragedy of her younger brother’s death, and her relationship with a the man who would become her husband — a relationship her father did not approve of.

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter is produced by Relevé Entertainment for Lifetime with Victoria Gotti. Jennifer Wachtell (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) and Holly Carter (Home is Where You Find It) will serve as executive producers. Catherine Cyran (The Prince & Me) directed the script co-written by Gotti and David Schneiderman (Chasing Liberty). The film is based on Gotti’s book This Family of Mine: What It Was Like Growing Up Gotti. Victoria Gotti will appear on camera narrating her story.

Inspired by Randall Sullivan’s Rolling Stone article about the real-life murder of a popular, affluent and beautiful Northern California high school cheerleader at the hand of a classmate, Death of a Cheerleader stars Aubrey Peeples as Bridget Moretti, a shy outsider from a lower middle-class background who aspires to be beautiful, popular and perfect in everything. She believes that her key to all of this would be the rich and popular Kelly Locke (Sarah Dugdale), who is the leader of the school’s most prestigious clique. When Bridget tries to develop a friendship with Kelly, things don’t go as planned as she gets rejected. It leaves her humiliated and fuels a jealous rage that will lead to murder.

Martin starred alongside Tori Spelling in the original, and returns to play the FBI agent who cracks the case.

Death of a Cheerleader is produced by Just Singer Entertainment and Reunion Pacific Entertainment. Executive producers are Matthew O’Connor, Paddy Bickerton, Steve White and Sheri Singer. Paul Shapiro directs the script written by Caitlin D. Fryers.