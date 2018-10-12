EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh are set to star in Honest Thief, a film to be directed in Boston next month by Mark Williams, who co-created the hit Netflix series Ozark.

Career bank robber Tom Carter (Neeson) meets the love his life in Annie (Walsh), who works at the front desk of a storage facility where he hid $7 million in stolen loot. They fall head over heels, and he resolves to wipe the slate clean by turning himself in. When the case is turned over to a crooked FBI agent, everything becomes far more dangerous and difficult.

I’m told Jai Courtney is in talks to play the crooked agent and that Jeffrey Donovan and Jeffrey Wright also are in the mix for roles. Tai Duncan, Myles Nestel, Mark Williams and Craig Chapman are producing.

Solution Entertainment Group is selling world rights. Nestel’s Solution Entertainment partner Lisa Wilson is exec producing and will be repping the title at upcoming AFM.

Neeson opens next in the Steve McQueen-directed Widows, which just opened the London Film Festival, and the Coen brothers-directed The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He’s repped by CAA. Walsh, a vet of 13 Reasons Why, Private Practice, Girls Trip and The Umbrella Academy, is repped by Gersh and United Agents. Williams is with Zero Gravity Management.