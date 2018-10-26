The Originals‘ alumna Nishi Munshi has signed on for a recurring role in Fox’s Lethal Weapon. Mushi will play ambitious new Deputy DA, Erica Malick, who begins working with Robbery/Homicide, building cases against high profile criminals. Erica’s straight-laced and zero tolerance attitude doesn’t leave a lot of room for Murtaugh and Cole’s crime-solving shenanigans. She joins stars Damon Wayans, Seann William Scott, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Johnathan Fernandez, Dante Brown Chandler Kinney and Michelle Mitchenor. Munshi, who played Gia on CW’s The Originals, co-starred in CBS comedy pilots Pandas in New York and Brothered Up, as well as the indie single-cam comedy Halfway There opposite Matthew Lillard/Blythe Danner which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Munshi is rep by Abrams Artists Agency and Marque Entertainment and attorney Kevin Marks.

Newcomer Aleyse Shannon (Inez & Doug & Kira) has booked a recurring role in the CW’s Charmed dramedy reboot, from Jane the Virgin creator-showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios. Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Urman, the Charmed reboot centers on three sisters (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done. Shannon will play Jada Shields. Independent and fierce, Jada Shields knows what she wants and how to get it. She’s openly gay and grabs Mel’s attention after flirting with her at a bar. Despite her forthrightness, Jada remains a mystery, one Mel is determined to solve. Shannon is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.