Lena Dunham’s three-year-old newsletter-website The Lenny Letter could be shutting down as early as tomorrow, according to industry site Digiday, which reports that Lenny’s contributors have been notified of the closure.

Dunham’s site began an ad partnership with Conde Nast last year. Deadline has reached out to both the website and Conde Nast for comment.

Sometimes known simply as Lenny, the website/newsletter was created by Dunham and her Girls co-creator Jenni Konner in 2015 as a platform for feminist issues. Prior to its 2017 ad-support deal with Conde Nast, Lenny was partnered with Hearst.

According to Digiday, Lenny contributors were informed earlier this week that the site will shut down Friday. Staffers reportedly were informed last week.

The news comes as the latest development in the Dunham/Konner professional split. The duo’s current HBO comedy, Camping starring Jennifer Garner, apparently will be their last. At TCA in July, Konner told TV critics, “We feel super lucky to have had eight amazing years together, we just want to do different things. There’s no drama to be found there. It’s just about the creative process.”

Despite early and considerable buzz – Lenny published Jennifer Lawrence’s essay about Hollywood’s income disparity among actors and actresses – the website was hit with backlash last year after Dunham and Konner publicly supported former Girls writer Murray Miller, who had been accused by actress Aurora Perrineau of sexual assault.

Lenny Letter contributor Zinzi Clemmons wrote an open letter announcing she would no longer be associated with the site. Dunham later apologized, noting “it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry.” (In August, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to move forward on criminal charges against Miller, who had denied Perrineau’s claims).