Girls creator Lena Dunham has been brought on to adapt Melissa Fleming’s A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival, a real-life account of a young female Syrian refugee’s arduous journey in search of a better life. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot are co-producing the film, which will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and Amblin.

Published in 2017 by Flatiron Books, the novel details the journey of Doaa Al Zamel who, along with her two small children, travel by boat to flee Egypt, where the climate was politically unstable and dangerous, for Europe. After four days at sea, their boat is shipwrecked. Doaa remarkably survives with the help of a child’s inflatable water ring around her waist with her little girls clinging to her neck.

Arif Hussein will serve as executive producer.

Variety was first to report this news.