Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow will return to Broadway next spring in Hillary and Clinton, a just-announced production by A Doll’s House, Part 2 playwright Lucas Hnath. To be directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Scott Rudin, the play goes “behind closed doors” of a very famous couple indeed.

But expect surprises. Here’s the production’s description of Hillary and Clinton: “Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don’t be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen,

will.”

Hillary and Clinton begins previews March 16, 2019, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 18. The Broadway venue has yet to be announced.

“In Hillary and Clinton, Lucas Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis,” the announcement says.

The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (Set Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Hugh Vanstone (Lighting Design).

Metcalf (soon to be seen in ABC’s Roseanne follow-up The Conners) won a 2017 Tony Award as best lead actress in Hnath’s Tony-nominated Doll’s House, Part 2, and this year a supporting actress Tony for Three Tall Women. Lithgow won his Tonys for Sweet Smell of Success and The Changing Room.

Hillary And Clinton also re-teams Metcalf with her Three Tall Women director, Mantello. The much-nominated director has won two Tonys, for Assassins and Take Me Out.