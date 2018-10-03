The sixth annual Latino Scene Showcase, spotlighting original scripts written by Latino writers and performed and directed by Latino actors and directors, is set for October 10 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.

“Industry executives, talent representatives, managers, and casting directors are invited to introduce new Latino talent with the intent that they be hired and/or represented,” said the showcase’s organizers, the National Hispanic Media Coalition and the Los Angeles Theatre Center.

The showcase – which will be held at 1 PM and at 6:30 PM — will be hosted by Alex Nogales, NHMC president and CEO, and José Luis Valenzuela, artistic director of the Los Angeles Theatre Center and the Latino Scene Showcase. Valenzuela is a theater and film director and a tenured professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

The showcase is sponsored and supported by Univision/Fusion, CBS Corp, Starz, HBO, DishLATINO, 21st Century Fox, the Walt Disney Co. and Disney ABC Television Group, Final Draft and the WGA West.