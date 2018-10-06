Snapshot: New series Week 2: Fox’s Last Man Standing (1.3, down -27 in 18-49 Live+Same Day rating, 6.0 million viewers),The Cool Kids (1.1, down 27%, 4.8 million)

Facing strong baseball competition, Fox’s Last Man Standing (1.3, 6.0 million) was down -27% in the demo and 2 million viewers from its strong premiere last week. It still finished as No. 1 on Friday among adults 18-49 and was above its previous season average on ABC but we will have to see what level the Tim Allen sitcom settles at and whether it would continue to get sizable DVR bumps.

Last week, Last Man Standing topped the Thursday premiere of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival in 18-49 and total viewers. In Week 2, Last Man Standing was still ahead in the demo but fell behind in viewers as Murphy Brown had a minimal second-week drops (1.1, 7.2 million).

Following Last Man Standing, new Fox comedy The Cool Kids (1.1) also was down by 27% in the demo and 2 million viewers from last week. It still finished as the second highest-rated program of the night in 18-49, and Fox logged its second highest-rated and most watched Friday in about two years, behind last week’s Premiere Friday. The network was No.1 on Friday in 18-49 for a second consecutive week.

ABC

ABC’s revived TGIF lineup got off to a rough start, with relocated comedies Fresh off the Boat (0.6, 2.9 million) and Speechless (0.5, 2.5 million) both down sharply from their previous averages to mark across-the-board series lows. At 9 PM, Child Support (0.4, 2.1 million) was down nearly 50% from its season average on Friday last winter. The performance of the four shows was below that of Once Upon a Time and Marvel’s Inhumans in the time period last fall and it was also below the two-hour documentary special Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost (0.6, 3.1 million) the network aired from 8-10 PM last Friday.

CBS’ male-skewing Friday dramas held up well against baseball playoffs competition. MacGyver (0.7, 5.8 million) was even with its season opener last week, while Hawaii Five-0 (0.8, 7.3 million) and Blue Bloods (0.8, 8.5 million) were each off by a tenth in the demo. CBS won the night in total viewers with Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 finishing 1-2.

NBC continued to air encores of its promising new comedies Manifest and New Amsterdam.