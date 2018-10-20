Fox’s Last Man Standing (1.2, 6.20M) held demo lead for the night while CBS’s Blue Bloods (0.8, 8.34M) towers in total viewers.

CBS’s 10 PM drama retained 100% of its week to weeks stats and beat its combined competition by 25%, while also taking the hour in the demo.

Earlier, CBS’s 8 PM MacGyver (0.7, 6.09M) and 9 PM’s Hawaii Five-O (0.8, 7.33M) topped their hours in overall audience.

Fox’s Last Man Standing (1.4, 6.340M) slipped 2/10th in the demo, but remained the top show of the night, though with its lowest rating so far this season. That, in turn, led to slips for The Cool Kids (0.9, 4..575M) and Hell’s Kitchen (0.7, 2.623M) both of which hit season lows.

Lack of Melania Trump on 20/20 led to big week-to-week drop in older viewers, pulling down the newsmag’s overall audience from last week’s 4.27M to this week’s 2.852M – 33% drop. No change in the programs 18-49 performance however (0.5) suggesting the First Lady was of no special interest to viewers in those demos. It followed Fresh off the Boat (0.6, 3.02M), Speechless (0.5, 2.43M), and Child Support (0.4, 1.94M) which waved up then down from last week.

Dateline NBC (0.6, 3.76M) was the night’s higher rated newsmag in both metrics. NBC kicked off the night with Blindspot (0.4, 2.55M) tripping 1/10th from previous week’s season launch demo.

CW virtually equals last week’s season premieres of Dynasty(0.2, 650K) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.1, 420K).

CBS (0.8, 7.26M) remained the most watched network on Fridays for another week, while Fox (0.9, 4.47M) took the demo. NBC (0.5, 3.36M) and ABC (0.5, 2.56M) tied for No. 3 demo-wise, and CW (0.2, 540K) followed.