After its strong Live+same day premiere, Fox’s Last Man Standing revival continued its impressive ratings performance in delayed viewing, posting the largest absolute adults 18-49 gain in Live+3, 0.7 rating (+39%), to rise from 1.8 to a 2.5 demo rating. With the bump, the Season 7 premiere of Last Man Standing tied the Season 2 opener of CBS‘ Young Sheldon as the second highest-rated comedy telecast of Premiere Week in L3, only behind CBS’ The Big Bang Theory.

Last Man Standing had the second largest absolute lift in total viewers on the night, 2.7 million (+33% to 10.8 million), only behind CBS’ veteran cop drama Blue Bloods, +3.8 million, which also logged the biggest % lifts on Premiere Friday in total viewers (+43%, to 12.5 million) and 18-49 (+44%, to 1.3 rating).

Factoring multi-platform viewing, LMS gave Fox its most-watched Friday entertainment telecast in nearly 18 years with 11.5 million viewers in L3 and the network’s most-watched comedy on any night in seven years (excluding NFL nights). With a L3 lift to 9.3 million multi-platform viewers, Fox’s new Friday comedy series The Cool Kids was the network’s most-watched comedy launch in seven years, since New Girl. in 2011.

Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/Warner Brothers

Meanwhile, the debut of NBC’s new drama Manifest continues to impress. After posting the third largest absolute Live+3 gain for a broadcast series premiere ever (+5.7 million), behind the premieres of ABC’s Roseanne and How To Get Away with Murder, the missing plane drama moved up a spot in Live+7.

After seven days of playback, Manifest‘s debut grew by +8.0 million viewers (from 10.4 million to 18.4 million) and +93% in adult 18-49 rating (2.2 to 4.2), generating the #2 biggest L+7 increase in total viewers ever, behind only the +8.8 million for the Roseanne revival premiere.

The L+7 viewership makes Manifest NBC’s most-watched drama series premiere in 19 years, since Third Watch (20.6 million on Sept. 23, 1999, predating Nielsen’s tracking of DVR time-shifting).

Additionally, Manifest squeaked by The Big Bang Theory’ final season premiere in Live+7 viewership (18.4 million vs. 18.2 million) after trailing in Live+same day and Live+3 (but closing the gap.) Manifest now has a very good chance at ranking as the most watched entertainment program of Premiere Week in L7.

Additionally, Manifest continues to rank as NBC’s biggest series launch ever in digital, +1.15 rating in adults 18-49 through seven days of digital viewership.