EXCLUSIVE: A hot package just got hotter. Sorry To Bother You and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield is joining Daniel Craig and Chris Evans in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery movie Knives Out, I understand.

Plot details are still under wraps on the the pic, which will likely shoot later this year. As we previously revealed, the film is understood to be a modern day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style. Craig and Stanfield are both due to play detectives.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Johnson has scripted and will direct. He is also producing with regular partner Ram Bergman. MRC picked the film up for big money out of Toronto.

Actor and rapper Stanfield’s on-screen star continues to rise after his breakthrough in Short Term 12 and roles in Get Out, hit FX series Atlanta and 2018 box office breakout Sorry To Bother You. The in-demand actor is currently shooting A24 pic Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler and upcoming has Sony’s The Girl In The Spider’s Web and Netflix comedy Someone Great with Rosario Dawson, Brittany Snow and Gina Rodriguez. Seeing Stanfield mix it up in a big-canvas Johnson movie with the stars of Bond and Captain America should be fun.

He is repped by CAA, Stark Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.