Power alum David Fumero and Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) are set for recurring roles on L.A.’s Finest, Spectrum’s 13-episode series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The spinoff from the Bad Boys movie franchise hails from writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment.

It follows Burnett (Union), who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Burnett is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

Fumero will play Lt. Jason Calloway, an LAPD lieutenant with the Narcotics Division. He and Syd had a one-night stand that colors their occasionally adversarial relationship around the office. A good cop and a total pro; not above arresting any cop who crosses the line.

Rodrigues will portray Arlo, a menacing figure who always appears cool, calm, and collected. He is a fun, modern entry into the pantheon of “Bad Boys” villains.

Union and Alba executive produce alongside co-showrunners Margolis, Sonnier, and Pam Veasey, 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, Primary Wave’s Jeff Gaspin as well as Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper directed the pilot and is executive producer.

Fumero was a series regular on the Starz drama Power. He first began as an international fashion model for such fashion powerhouses as Versace, Armani, John-Paul Gauthier, and Dior. Fumero is repped by Global Artists Agency and Corner Booth Entertainment.

Rodrigues will next be seen as one of the leads in Hulu’s new horror series Light As A Feather, which premieres October 12. He is repped by Atlas Artists, Innovative and Stephen Harmon in Australia.