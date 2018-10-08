After writing a post defending Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, news anchor Kris Long was suspended before resigning from his position at CBS affiliate KESQ-TV in Palm Springs.

The veteran journalist took to Facebook to write a 400-word post defending Kavanaugh on Sept. 17, well before he was confirmed to the Supreme Court. The post has since been deleted.

He started off by supporting the #MeToo movement. “I have absolutely no sympathy for the increasingly long list of well-known names who have fallen from grace because they thought with their little head and not their big one.”

Then, his thoughts start to take a turn.

“You are beyond dreaming if you think 17-year-old boys are not going to misbehave from time to time as they begin to attempt relationships with the opposite sex,” he wrote. “That is just the way animals are made!”

He also wrote “few things are more serious as rape and that Ford’s accusation “stinks of political maneuvering.”

Long added that if he were nominated Supreme Court, “they might have to enlarge the Senate hearing room to accommodate all the young women from the mid to late 1960’s who felt that I had tried to go a bit too far!”

Naturally, his comments and choice of words drew a lot of backlash from commenters and journalist before he deleted the post.

Long resigned the day before Kavanaugh was confirmed and the station accepted his resignation which was “effective immediately.”

He replaced the deleted post with an apology, saying, “The previous post to this page has been deleted. This is a sensitive and controversial subject and I apologize for any offense that this has caused.” He released another statement on Friday when he resigned: “I want to thank those who have offered support and apologize again for any I may have offended. I hope to return to the news business in the future.”

He added, “I wish I hadn’t written (the post) because it’s caused me a lot of headache. This is a sensitive and controversial subject and I apologize for any offense that this has caused.”

Read the post below.